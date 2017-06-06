KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 The parent company of
Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd had
nothing to do with the firm's decision to ask CEO Zakaria Arshad
to take an immediate leave of absence, Felda Global's chairman
said on Tuesday.
Felda Global's board ordered its chief executive and chief
financial officer to take leave of absence on Tuesday, citing
pending investigations into certain transactions at a unit.
Chairman Mohd Isa Abdul Samad also told a news conference
that the probe into the transactions was being conducted by
internal auditors.
Felda Global is partly owned by state-owned Federal Land
Development Authority (Felda).
