KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 Malaysia's anti-graft body
said on Wednesday it would investigate several officials from
Felda Global Ventures (FGV) for possible corruption
and abuse of power, after the group's chief executive and chief
financial officer were suspended a day earlier.
"We are looking into claims of graft and possible abuse of
power involving several officials," Malaysian Anti-Corruption
Commission deputy chief commissioner Azam Baki told Reuters. He
declined to name the officials or give specifics on the claims.
FGV, the world's third-largest palm plantation operator,
suspended CEO Zakaria Arshad and CFO Ahmad Tifli Mohd Talha on
Tuesday amid an internal probe into transactions at a
subsidiary.
