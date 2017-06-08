(Adds further details of raid)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 Malaysian investigators
spent nearly eight hours at the headquarters of Felda Global
Ventures Holdings (FGV) on Thursday, collecting
documents and interviewing company officials following
allegations of corruption and abuse of power at the world's
third-largest palm oil operator.
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking
into several officials at FGV, following the suspension of the
firm's chief executive officer, chief financial officer and two
other executives earlier this week.
An FGV source said MACC investigators visited various
offices in the building, including the legal, finance,
procurement and supplier departments, but was not able to
provide details on which company officials were interviewed.
The investigators declined to comment on their way out of
the building.
An MACC spokesman had said earlier on Thursday that the
agency was at FGV's offices in Kuala Lumpur "to collect
supporting documents" following a meeting with FGV Chief
Executive Zakaria Arshad on Wednesday.
The investigators could seize laptops and computers as well,
he said, declining to give details on what was discussed with
Zakaria.
The FGV crisis unfolded on Tuesday when a letter was leaked
from Zakaria to Chairman Mohd Isa Abdul Samad in which he
refused to step down as instructed by the chairman.
FGV's board then suspended Zakaria and three others. The CEO
has denied wrongdoing and called on MACC to conduct its own
investigation into FGV, but did not provide any details.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Isa said he was willing
to meet the anti-corruption investigators if asked. He added
that FGV was continuing its own investigation into transactions
at a subsidiary that led to the suspensions of the FGV
executives.
The FGV board has said a deal with Dubai-based palm oil
buyer Safitex was at the heart of the company's internal
investigation and Safitex owes an FGV unit about $11.7 million
as of 2016.
Isa was a former chief minister of Negeri Sembilan state and
a former vice-president of Malaysia's ruling party, the United
Malays National Organisation.
PRIME MINISTER STEPS IN
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's office stepped into
the boardroom spat on Wednesday, asking a former cabinet
minister to look into the suspension of FGV's top executives.
Turmoil at FGV -- whose biggest shareholder is the
state-owned Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) -- could
hurt Najib, who government sources say is expected to call
elections later this year. FGV's shareholders, many of them
small landowners, form a key vote bank for Najib's ruling
alliance in battleground states.
Felda "settlers", or land owners, are the majority voters in
at least 54 of the 222 seats in the parliament. They own shares
in FGV, which raised over $3 billion in one of the world's
biggest listings of 2012.
The shares have dropped 70 percent since that stock market
launch, hurting settlers. They have also complained about
delayed payments from Felda, which buys the palm fruit the
settlers produce in their land.
FGV's shares fell 0.6 percent on Thursday to 1.65 ringgit
per share, valuing the company at 5.91 billion ringgit ($1.39
billion). The shares have lost about 6 percent of their value
since Tuesday's suspension of the top executives.
($1 = 4.2610 ringgit)
