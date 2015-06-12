* Felda to buy 30 pct with cash, 7 pct via shares -Rajawali
* Eagle High shares surge as much as 12 pct
* Rajawali has been trying to sell assets
By Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana
JAKARTA, June 12 Malaysia's Felda Global
Ventures Holdings Bhd plans to buy 37 percent of
Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk from
Rajawali Group for around $680 million, a Rajawali executive
said on Friday.
The world's third-largest palm plantation operator plans to
pay for 30 percent in cash and will issue new shares to acquire
the other 7 percent, the executive said, declining to be
identified ahead of a formal announcement.
Felda will also buy 95 percent of Rajawali's sugar project
for around $67 million, he said.
Eagle High shares soared as much as 12 percent to
seven-month-highs earlier in the day after media reports had
flagged that a deal was in the works but later pared gains to
trade around 2 percent higher.
Felda, which has said it plans to expand its land bank in
Malaysia and Indonesia, could not be reached for comment. Shares
in the Malaysian company are suspended from trading pending a
material announcement.
Rajawali, which is controlled by Indonesian tycoon Peter
Sondakh, has been trying to raise money through asset sales. The
group had agreed to sell a 51 percent stake in taxi operator PT
Express Transindo Utama Tbk to PT Saratoga Investama
Sedaya Tbk, Saratoga said in April.
Late last year, Rajawali also tried to raise up to 4.6
trillion rupiah ($374 million) from an initial public offering
of its gold mining unit, PT Archi Indonesia, but had to shelve
the offering due to weak investor interest.
Rajawali owned 65.5 percent of Eagle High through PT
Rajawali Capital as of December 2014, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
