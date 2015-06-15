* Deal will worsen losses for investors - lawmaker

* Offer price "expensive" - analysts

* May need more debt to finance purchase -analysts

* Shares of Felda down more than 11 pct, Eagle High down 13 pct (Recasts, adds lawmaker's comments, details on adviser)

By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Cindy Silviana

KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA, June 15 A Malaysian opposition lawmaker urged Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd to call off its deal to buy a non-controlling stake in Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations for $680 million.

Shares of Felda Global, the world's third-largest palm plantation operator, fell to a record low on Monday, after analysts said its plan to buy 37 percent of Eagle High from Rajawali Group was too expensive.

Felda said on Friday it planned to buy 30 percent in cash and would issue new shares to buy the other 7 percent. It also plans to buy 95 percent of a sugar project from Rajawali for around $67 million.

The Eagle High deal would combine Felda's downstream capabilities with Eagle High's land bank and reduce operating costs, the two companies had said.

But lawmakers and analysts warned that the deal was risky to investors and the company.

"This is to prevent even further losses to the investors which includes Felda, the settlers, the Employees Provident Fund, the Pension Fund, Lembaga Tabung Haji (Malaysia's Pilgrim Fund) and various state governments," opposition lawmaker Tony Pua said in a statement on Monday.

"We are of the view that the proposed acquisition price for EHP (Eagle High Plantations) is too high," CIMB Research analyst Ivy Ng said in a research note dated Sunday.

Ng cut her target price for Felda shares to 1.69 ringgit from 1.91 ringgit and kept her recommendation on the stock at "reduce".

Felda would be Eagle High's largest but not controlling shareholder, and the acquisition could dilute Felda's net profit for its 2016 fiscal year by 10 percent, Ng said. Net gearing - or debt - would rise to 1.43 times Felda's shareholder funds from 1.05 times, and cash flow would also be hurt, she said.

Felda shares fell more than 11 percent on Monday when trading in the stock resumed after a suspension was imposed pending an announcement, while Eagle High shares fell more than 13 percent.

Rajawali plans to sell 11.7 billion Eagle High shares to Felda for 678 rupiah to 800 rupiah per share, Rajawali Managing Director Darjoto Setyawan told reporters on Friday.

Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank is the adviser to the deal.

Felda's cash requirement for the purchase would be a "tall order", Alliance DBS Research said. Felda has a cash pile of 2.9 billion ringgit but may need to take on more debt, it said.

Felda's first-quarter net profit slumped nearly 98 percent from a year earlier on weaker plantation business and steep losses in its downstream segment.

The company also announced earlier this month that it planned to buy land with mature palm trees in east Malaysia for $174 million.

($1 = 3.7645 ringgit) (Additional reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jacqueline Wong)