* FHA chief says to regain capital target by 2014

* FHA can lift premiums, take other steps to avoid bailout

* Congress mulls higher FHA loan limits

(Releads, updates with FHA official's remarks)

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 The U.S. Federal Housing Administration's capital reserves have dwindled further, according to an annual audit released on Tuesday, but the agency's acting chief insisted it was not near requiring a taxpayer bailout.

Carol Galante, speaking to reporters on a conference call, said the FHA's capital reserves slipped to 0.24 percent of the value of the thousands of outstanding U.S. home mortgages it insures in the year ended Sept. 30.

That was well below the 2.0 percent required by law and down from 0.50 percent in 2010, according to the annual actuarial study but Galante insisted that FHA would not have to tap a credit line with the U.S. Treasury.

"I just want to stress again how unlikely, based on this actuarial report, we would expect that scenario to be," she said in response to repeated questions. "We have policy levers including premium increases and such that we can deploy even if the economic situation (becomes) worse than it is today."

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal had suggested that there was close to a 50 percent chance that the FHA might require a taxpayer bailout in 2012.

"The Wall Street Journal got it wrong here with respect to where FHA is in terms of our actuarial soundness and the health of the fund," Galante said. "It would take very significant declines of home prices in 2012 to create a situation in which the current portfolio would require any kind of additional support."

The FHA, which provides mortgage insurance for millions of homeowners, has not run out of money and has not needed any Treasury funds partly because it has increased homeowners' insurance premiums to raise cash and enforced tighter risk controls.

FHA is one of the major government supports for housing. Together, FHA and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac back 90 percent of all new residential loans.

Galante noted that the actuarial report said the FHA should return to the congressionally-mandated threshhold of two percent capital by 2014.

Meanwhile, it appeared that lawmakers might be moving toward an agreement that would potentially give the FHA more market share by increasing the size of mortgage loans it can insure.

The measure to hike the loan limits backed by the FHA still has to pass the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives and Democrat-controlled Senate before it becomes law, but agreement on Monday by a bipartisan panel of lawmakers from both chambers indicates a strong likelihood of final approval.

The limits, which vary by real-estate markets, fell at the end of September for mortgages insured by the FHA, as well as government-controlled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The higher loan limit was temporarily raised for Fannie, Freddie and the FHA during the financial crisis and it automatically dropped back to $625,500 on Oct. 1.

The agreement reached among House and Senate leaders excludes those loans guaranteed by Fannie and Freddie, which provide about half of the funding of all U.S. residential home loans. The deal would only impact FHA's loan limits, restoring the cap for mortgages the government insures to as high as $729,750 in high-cost real estate markets through 2013.

In response to questions, Galante said that, if the higher limits were allowed, it would likely provide "perfectly good business for the fund." But she said it was hard to predict how much of that business might come to FHA and how much might be taken up by private-sector providers.

(Reporting by Glenn Somerville, editing by Diane Craft)