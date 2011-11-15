* FHA chief says to regain capital target by 2014
* FHA can lift premiums, take other steps to avoid bailout
* Congress mulls higher FHA loan limits
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 The U.S. Federal Housing
Administration's capital reserves have dwindled further,
according to an annual audit released on Tuesday, but the
agency's acting chief insisted it was not near requiring a
taxpayer bailout.
Carol Galante, speaking to reporters on a conference call,
said the FHA's capital reserves slipped to 0.24 percent of the
value of the thousands of outstanding U.S. home mortgages it
insures in the year ended Sept. 30.
That was well below the 2.0 percent required by law and
down from 0.50 percent in 2010, according to the annual
actuarial study but Galante insisted that FHA would not have to
tap a credit line with the U.S. Treasury.
"I just want to stress again how unlikely, based on this
actuarial report, we would expect that scenario to be," she
said in response to repeated questions. "We have policy levers
including premium increases and such that we can deploy even if
the economic situation (becomes) worse than it is today."
Earlier, the Wall Street Journal had suggested that there
was close to a 50 percent chance that the FHA might require a
taxpayer bailout in 2012.
"The Wall Street Journal got it wrong here with respect to
where FHA is in terms of our actuarial soundness and the health
of the fund," Galante said. "It would take very significant
declines of home prices in 2012 to create a situation in which
the current portfolio would require any kind of additional
support."
The FHA, which provides mortgage insurance for millions of
homeowners, has not run out of money and has not needed any
Treasury funds partly because it has increased homeowners'
insurance premiums to raise cash and enforced tighter risk
controls.
FHA is one of the major government supports for housing.
Together, FHA and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac back 90 percent of
all new residential loans.
Galante noted that the actuarial report said the FHA should
return to the congressionally-mandated threshhold of two
percent capital by 2014.
Meanwhile, it appeared that lawmakers might be moving
toward an agreement that would potentially give the FHA more
market share by increasing the size of mortgage loans it can
insure.
The measure to hike the loan limits backed by the FHA still
has to pass the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives
and Democrat-controlled Senate before it becomes law, but
agreement on Monday by a bipartisan panel of lawmakers from
both chambers indicates a strong likelihood of final approval.
The limits, which vary by real-estate markets, fell at the
end of September for mortgages insured by the FHA, as well as
government-controlled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The higher
loan limit was temporarily raised for Fannie, Freddie and the
FHA during the financial crisis and it automatically dropped
back to $625,500 on Oct. 1.
The agreement reached among House and Senate leaders
excludes those loans guaranteed by Fannie and Freddie, which
provide about half of the funding of all U.S. residential home
loans. The deal would only impact FHA's loan limits, restoring
the cap for mortgages the government insures to as high as
$729,750 in high-cost real estate markets through 2013.
In response to questions, Galante said that, if the higher
limits were allowed, it would likely provide "perfectly good
business for the fund." But she said it was hard to predict how
much of that business might come to FHA and how much might be
taken up by private-sector providers.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville, editing by Diane Craft)