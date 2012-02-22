BUDAPEST Feb 22 The European Union said
on Wednesday that Hungary's recapitalisation of its mortgage
lender FHB in 2009 was in line with the bloc's rules.
Hungary's previous Socialist government injected 30 billion
forints into the bank and also provided a loan of approximately
120 billion forints for FHB to ensure its solvency and help it
resist the liquidity stress in the bank sector after the 2008
crisis which forced Hungary to seek IMF/EU bailout.
"The Commission concluded that the measures were in line
with its guidance on state support for banks during the crisis
because the revised restructuring plan will restore the bank's
viability while ensuring that the distortion of competition
created by the aid is kept to the minimum," it said in a
statement.
In 2011 Hungary submitted an updated restructuring plan that
will result in reducing FHB's involvement in the mortgage bond
market and its exposure to adverse currency movements. The bank
has also managed to increase its share of retail loans, the
Commission said.
"Taking into account the limited importance of FHB in the
retail and commercial markets in Hungary and the fact that the
bank repaid the State capital less than one year after the
capital injection, the Commission found that the distortions of
competition remain limited," it added.
At 1045 GMT, FHB shares were down 1 percent at 510 forints
on the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE).
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Greg Mahlich)