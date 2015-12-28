(Recasts with plans for private placement of shares, adds
By Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST Dec 28 Hungarian mortgage bank FHB
has lined up new investors to back a planned
multi-million forint share issue, designed to help fund its
expansion plans and meet new regulations.
FHB said it needed the money due to a recent tightening of
capital requirements by its supervisory body, the National Bank
of Hungary, taking effect from January 2016. And it said its
lending expansion plans would also require additional capital.
Shareholders of FHB, which posted an after-tax loss of 5.8
billion forints ($20 million) in the first nine months of 2015,
cleared the bank to make a share issue at a meeting on Monday.
The bank's board of directors subsequently said it had decided
to carry out the issue via a private placement.
However FHB did not give a price for the new shares to be
issued, did not say how much it planned to raise, and did not
say who the buyers of the shares would be.
It said the new shareholders could announce their decision
to subscribe for the new shares until Dec. 30.
Trading in FHB shares was suspended at the bank's request
ahead of the announcement of the planned share issue. The
Budapest Stock Exchange said they would remain suspended until
the end of the session on Dec. 30, though they could resume
sooner if the bank publishes relevant information.
The National Bank of Hungary expects banks to adhere to
stricter European Union capital requirements from Jan. 1 and has
set out even stricter requirements for banks that it deems
vulnerable.
The bank also expects to increase its lending to households
by some 5 percent a year, while its corporate loan portfolio
should expand by about 20 percent per year in the next few
years.
FHB expects those requirements and the increased lending to
mean it needs extra capital of between 30 billion forints and 42
billion.
($1 = 285.5400 forints)
