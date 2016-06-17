BUDAPEST, June 17 Hungary's FHB Bank said on Friday it had bought back a euro bond issued in 2012 worth 112 million euros ($126.3 million) after the central bank fined it for misleading investors about the issue, sharply lowering its capital adequacy ratio.

"On June 17, 2016, the company concluded agreements with bond holders to repurchase the Perpetual Capital Security ISIN XS0867086042 with a total face value of EUR 112 million," FHB said in a filing with the Budapest Stock Exchange.

"Prior to the conclusion of the buyback agreements the bank has submitted an application to the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) as a competent authority to authorise the buyback of the Additional Tier 1 capital," it said.

FHB said the transaction would lower its capital adequacy ratio, including Pillar 2 adjustments, to 10.8 percent from 16.04 percent. However, the ratio would still remain above the regulatory 8 percent minimum, it said.

Earlier this month the central bank, which is also the local financial markets regulator, fined FHB Bank 105 million forints ($377,535) for misleading investors with information about the bond, saying it was issued to "non-Hungarian investors." {nB3N15X00G}

Hungary's government is investigating the business interests of Zoltan Speder, chairman of FHB, the country's second biggest listed bank, as it tries to loosen the billionaire's influence over its savings bank sector.

Shares in FHB, which has a market capitalisation of $104 million, have lost 40 percent of their value over the past three months according to Thomson Reuters data, sharply underperforming the blue chip index, which gained 1.8 percent over that period. ($1 = 278.1200 forints) ($1 = 0.8865 euros) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Adrian Croft)