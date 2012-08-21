BRIEF-Times Property Holdings posts May 2017 contracted sales
* In May 2017, group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) amounted to about RMB2,597 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 21 The Federal Home Loan Bank System said on Tuesday it plans to sell $3 billion new three-year global debt on Wednesday, Aug. 22.
The notes, due Nov. 20, 2015, will be sold through lead managers Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, and JP Morgan.
* In May 2017, group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) amounted to about RMB2,597 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says acquisition was completed for a purchase price of approximately $152 million