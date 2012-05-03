May 3 The Federal Home Loan Ban System said on Thursday it sold $3.0 billion of new five-year global notes due June 21, 2017.

The 1.00 percent notes were priced at 99.672 to yield 1.066 percent, or 24.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is May 4.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.