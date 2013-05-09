CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as energy stocks take hit from falling oil prices
TORONTO, May 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday in broad declines, with a slump in oil prices dragging energy stocks lower.
May 9 The Federal Home Loan Bank System said on Thursday it sold $3.0 billion of new three-year global notes due June 24, 2016.
The 0.375 percent notes were priced at 99.823 to yield 0.432 percent or 8.0 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.
Settlement is May 10.
The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays, HSBC and Morgan Stanley.
TORONTO, May 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday in broad declines, with a slump in oil prices dragging energy stocks lower.
* Consumer price data could add to debate ahead of ECB meeting