May 9 The Federal Home Loan Bank System said on Thursday it sold $3.0 billion of new three-year global notes due June 24, 2016.

The 0.375 percent notes were priced at 99.823 to yield 0.432 percent or 8.0 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is May 10.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays, HSBC and Morgan Stanley.