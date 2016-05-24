(Corrects last name to "Watt" from "Watts" throughout story)
May 24 The U.S. regulator that oversees the
Federal Home Loan Bank system said on Tuesday it is reviewing
the mortgage finance agency's increased use of short-term
funding, which could be risky if it were to suddenly dwindle.
"Short-term funding requires more frequent debt rollover
than longer-term funding and this could become a safety and
soundness issue if liquidity dries up unexpectedly," Melvin
Watt, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said in
prepared remarks at the FHLB directors' conference in
Washington.
FHLB's short-term borrowing in the form of discount notes
made up of 54 percent of its total debt at the end of 2015, up
from 43 percent at the end of 2014 and 39 percent at the end of
2013, Watt said.
FHLB lends to banks, credit unions, insurance companies and
other members to make mortgages for consumers.
Watt said the FHFA has begun discussion with the 11-member
system and its finance arm, the Office of Finance on recent
changes on debt issuance.
"We hope that constructive dialogue among FHFA, the Office
of Finance and the FHLBanks will address the concerns and make
it unnecessary for FHFA to issue guidance on the topic," Watt
said.
Watt added the 11 regional FHLB banks met their liquidity
requirements in 2015 even with greater reliance on short-term
funding.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernard Orr)