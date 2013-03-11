BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group announces pricing of secondary public offering by selling stockholder
MILAN, March 11 Shares in Italian carmaker Fiat were briefly suspended for excessive gains on Monday morning after a rally on Friday following the signing of a labour contract with trade unions.
At 0906 GMT, Fiat shares were up 1.9 percent at 4.50 euros.
One analyst said the stock was up on Monday after topping a resistance level at 4.30 euros. On Friday the deal with trade unions triggered short covering on the shares.
* Facial recognition at ATMs being unrolled (Adds milestone in par 3, background)