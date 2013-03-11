MILAN, March 11 Shares in Italian carmaker Fiat were briefly suspended for excessive gains on Monday morning after a rally on Friday following the signing of a labour contract with trade unions.

At 0906 GMT, Fiat shares were up 1.9 percent at 4.50 euros.

One analyst said the stock was up on Monday after topping a resistance level at 4.30 euros. On Friday the deal with trade unions triggered short covering on the shares.