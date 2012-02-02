Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
MILAN Feb 2 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Thursday it will unveil the 500L -- a larger five-seat version of its Fiat 500 minicar -- at the Geneva car show next month.
The 500L (for large) will be produced in Fiat's factory in Serbia, and will be sold in Europe from the third quarter of 2012.
Buyers can choose from two petrol-powered engines (TwinAir and 1.4 litre) and one turbodiesel version (1.3 Multijet). (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Dan Lalor)
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a "fantastic songwriter" and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.