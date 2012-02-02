MILAN Feb 2 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Thursday it will unveil the 500L -- a larger five-seat version of its Fiat 500 minicar -- at the Geneva car show next month.

The 500L (for large) will be produced in Fiat's factory in Serbia, and will be sold in Europe from the third quarter of 2012.

Buyers can choose from two petrol-powered engines (TwinAir and 1.4 litre) and one turbodiesel version (1.3 Multijet). (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Dan Lalor)