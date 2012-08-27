MILAN Aug 27 Fiat's new 500L car will be launched as scheduled in September despite possible infrastructure delays at Fiat's Kragujevac plant in Serbia where the car is being built, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Serbia's new government is behind schedule on a 60 million euro ($75.10 million) payment to Fiat for the factory, Italian media reported, as well as late in building an access road linking the factory, which is 150 kilometres south of Belgrade, to a main highway.

Fiat and the Serbian government have spent about one billion euros on the plant, which opened its gates on April 14 and is slated to employ 2,400 people, making as many as 200,000 cars per year.

"The infrastructure problems will not result in any delay to the production of the 500L," said the spokesman.

Fiat vice-chairman Alfredo Altavilla will visit Serbia on Wednesday for a "fact finding" meeting with Serbian politicians, said the Fiat spokesman.