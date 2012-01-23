MILAN Jan 23 Italian automaker Fiat
rolled out an introspective 90-second video for its new
Panda compact car on the internet on Monday aimed at tapping
into the austerity zeitgeist.
Fiat's latest commercial is modelled on a 2011 ad for its
Chrysler subsidiary starring rapper Eminem, which captured
hearts and viewers when it was played at the Superbowl, one of
U.S. television's biggest events.
Like the gritty "Made in Detroit" ad which has collected 14
million YouTube views with its emotional storyline of a U.S.
auto industry struggling to get back on its feet, the Panda ad
showcases Fiat's controversial plan to make its factories more
competitive during Italy's current financial crisis.
The Italian-language ad is set at Fiat's Pomigliano car
factory near Naples, one of Italy's poorest areas and its themes
mirror the challenges faced by Prime Minister Mario Monti's
government as it begins talks about reforming a rigid labor
market, a key part of Monti's "Save Italy" program designed to
rescue the country from a European debt crisis.
The ad plays more like a political manifesto than a TV spot
selling cars, but has been created for the launch of the new
Panda across Italian dealers this week. The new car competes
with Volkswagen's snappy Up!, the German firm's entry into the
tiny citycar segment.
"We can choose which Italy to be," the ad says, which
started running on Italian television on Sunday. "It's time to
decide whether we want to be ourselves, or to be what others
think we are."
On Monday, truckers blocked roads throughout Italy and taxi
drivers resumed a strike as opposition mounted to government
efforts to deregulate protected sectors of the economy.
Shots of workers assembling a car at Pomigliano are spliced
with scenes of Naples-area unemployed, underscoring Fiat's plan
to spend 20 billion euros to modernize its Italian factories in
exchange for more flexible working conditions, like shorter
coffee breaks.
Workers at Pomigliano voted to accept those conditions.
Fiat brand chief Olivier Francois was responsible for the
award-winning Detroit ad. While Francois' advertising touch has
proved sure in the past, Fiat's often bitter struggle to get
unions on board with its efficiency drive has brought sharp
criticism in Italy.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Paul Casciato)