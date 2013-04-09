TURIN, April 9 Italian carmaker Fiat
has expanded its geographical reach thanks to its acquisition of
Chrysler but is still "too small" and "must continue to grow",
Chairman John Elkann said on Tuesday.
"We have been told many times that we have become too big,
but these are things that only someone who has no idea of the
size of the competition can say. We are too small," Elkann told
shareholders at the company's annual meeting.
Fiat, the world's seventh-largest automaker, sold 4 million
cars worldwide and had 84 billion euros in sales in 2012, Elkann
said.
But it has struggled to develop a presence in India, China
and Russia. It sold only 103,000 cars in Asia and Pacific
markets in 2012.
Elkann and Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne are due to
provide an update on Fiat and Chrysler's performances at a news
conference at around 1500 GMT on Tuesday.
Fiat sees sales at 88 billion-92 billion euros this year,
more than half of it from North America, and expects to sell
4.3-4.5 billion cars.
Last year it sold 2.1 million cars in the US, a million in
Europe, and about 980,000 in Brazil but Fiat is losing money on
its mass market brands in Europe, where it expects to break even
in 2015 or 2016.