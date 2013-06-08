VENICE, Italy June 8 Italian carmaker Fiat
"has everything we need" to relaunch its historic
performance sports brand Alfa Romeo, Fiat Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne said on Saturday.
The launch of new Alfa Romeo models starting later this year
has been flagged by Marchionne as a key part of the automaker's
strategy to boost sales of higher-margin premium models.
"It's all top secret," Marchionne said in reply to
journalists' questions for an update. "We have everything we
need" for the new Alfa Romeo.
The Alfa Romeo 4C sports car will go on sale in the U.S. and
in Europe in the fourth quarter of this year.
The Italian carmaker hopes to leverage the 103-year-old
brand's cachet with auto enthusiasts to draw new buyers to Alfa
Romeo through a revamp of its two existing compact cars and the
addition of seven new models by 2016.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)