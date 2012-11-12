MILAN Nov 12 Italian carmaker Fiat
said on Monday Alfredo Altavilla had been appointed to take
charge of the group's loss-making operations in the Europe,
Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.
Fiat, which controls U.S. carmaker Chrysler, said in a
statement Altavilla had replaced Gianni Coda as Fiat's Chief
Operating Officer for the EMEA region.
Altavilla, who will step down as chief executive of Fiat
Industrial's truck-making unit Iveco, will have the task
of executing plans to ramp up production of Fiat's new Alfa and
Maserati and Jeep models.
Altavilla is one of Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne's close
allies and was a leading player in the 2009 deal with the U.S.
government giving Fiat a controlling stake in Chrysler.
Languishing sales have undermined the profitability of
Fiat's operations in austerity-hit Europe, while Chrysler is now
the biggest cash earner for the group.
On Oct. 30, Fiat sharply cut its performance targets because
of the market slump in Europe and said it would focus on
bolstering its operations there instead of buying more shares in
Chrysler Group.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Cowell)