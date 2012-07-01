ROME, June 30 Fiat SpA has asked for
the suspension of a court ruling ordering it to hire 145 workers
who are members of Italy's largest metalworkers union and is
launching an appeal against the decision, the auto maker said on
Saturday.
The move is the latest twist in a long-running battle
between Fiat and unions over changing work conditions at the
group's Italian plants.
Fiat was ordered last week to hire the workers after the
union claimed it had shut its members out of recent hiring at
the FIP plant in Pomigliano near Naples.
Italian law forbids companies from discriminating against
union members.
In a statement, Fiat said it believed the ruling was flawed
on both factual and legal grounds and it was confident that its
appeal would be upheld.
It said complying with the order would cause "serious
distortions" for operations in Pomigliano.
"The number of employees is today more than sufficient to
meet the current demands of the market," it said, adding that if
it were forced to take on more staff, it would risk having to
stand down an equivalent number of workers.
