MILAN, Sept 24 Italian car maker Fiat's
board will no longer discuss an update of its industrial plan
when it meets on October 30 and will focus solely on third
quarter results, a person familiar with the situation said on
Monday.
Fiat had previously planned to release new investment
targets on October 30, when it approves its third-quarter
results.
Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne and Chairman John
Elkann met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Saturday.
They outlined the group's market forecasts and future plans, and
agreed to set up a working group to look at how to improve the
Italian company's competitiveness.
During the meeting, the company repeated its pledge to
continue making cars in Italy, and the government said it would
try to improve the country's export competitiveness, according
to a statement.
