MILAN Feb 16 Italian automaker Fiat said on Thursday it planned to launch a bond issue denominated in Swiss francs, depending on market conditions.

Fiat, which controls U.S.'s Chrysler, said the benchmark issue would be part of its global medium term notes programme.

Final terms will be set at the pricing, it said.

Fiat did not disclose the amount of the planned bond issue. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)