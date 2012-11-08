MILAN Nov 8 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Thursday it intended to issue a bond in Swiss francs.

The final terms of the offering, which is to be issued by Fiat's subsidiary Fiat Finance and Trade, will be set on the basis of market conditions at the time of pricing, Fiat said.

Fiat, which controls US carmaker Chrysler, said it will apply for the notes to be admitted for listing and trading on the Swiss Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; editing by Stephen Jewkes)