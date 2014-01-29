DETROIT Jan 29 Chrysler Group LLC, owned by Fiat
SpA, reported fourth quarter and full-year 2013
earnings on Wednesday:
* Chrysler Group LLC reports full year 2013 net income of $2.8
billion
* Chrysler Group Q4 net income $1.6 billion
* Chrysler Group Q4 adjust net income $659 million, up 74
percent form year ago
* Chrysler Group 2013 global vehicle shipments up 6 percent at
2.56 million
* Chrysler Group targets 2014 revenue about $80 billion, up
from $72.14 billion in 2013
* Chrysler Group targets 2014 global vehicle shipments about
2.8 million
* Chrysler Group targets 2014 net income between $2.3 billion
and $2.5 billion
* Chrysler Group targets 2014 free cash flow between $0.5
billion and $1.0
billion
* Chrysler Group targets 2014 modified op profit $3.7 billion
to $4.0 billion
* Chrysler 2013 net income $2.8 billion includes $962 million
non-cash tax
benefit
* Chrysler 2013 Q4 revenue $21.20 billion up 24 percent versus
year previous
* Chrysler 2013 revenue $72.14 billion up 10 percent from year
previous
* Chrysler 2013 worldwide vehicle shipments 2.6 million,
worldwide sales 2.4
million vehicles
* Chrysler end-2013 U.S. market share 11.4 percent, up from
11.2 percent from
previous year
* Chrysler cash end-2013 $13.3 billion, from $11.5 billion
end-Q3 and from
$11.6 billion year ago
* Chrysler market share in Canada 14.6 percent, from 14.2
percent previous year