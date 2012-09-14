UPDATE 3-Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 pct of Forestar for $520 mln
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
DETROIT, Sept 14 Fiat SpA : * Chrysler CEO marchionne says of reaching conclusion of caw labor talks in
Canada: "there is a long road to travel." * Chrysler CEO marchionne calls on caw to realize "the facts are the facts" * Chrysler CEO marchionne says chrysler will address overcapacity in Europe
during Q3 earnings * Chrysler CEO marchionne says "my call for united intervention" in cutting
Europe overcapacity has "fallen on deaf ears" of German automakers * Chrysler CEO marchionne says "underlying economics of the U.S. are strong"
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
DUBAI, June 5 The Arab world's biggest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran, and reopening a festering wound two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.