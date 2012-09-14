DETROIT, Sept 14 Fiat SpA : * Chrysler CEO marchionne says of reaching conclusion of caw labor talks in

Canada: "there is a long road to travel." * Chrysler CEO marchionne calls on caw to realize "the facts are the facts" * Chrysler CEO marchionne says chrysler will address overcapacity in Europe

during Q3 earnings * Chrysler CEO marchionne says "my call for united intervention" in cutting

Europe overcapacity has "fallen on deaf ears" of German automakers * Chrysler CEO marchionne says "underlying economics of the U.S. are strong"