MILAN Dec 20 The CEO of Italian carmaker Fiat,
which also controls Chrysler in the United States, reiterated on
Thursday the company had no need for a capital increase.
An Italian newspaper report earlier this month said the
carmaker Fiat was sounding out UniCredit, Morgan
Stanley, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs
about the possibility of raising between 1 and 2 billion euros
($1.3-$2.6 billion). Fiat had already denied the report.
Asked on Thursday about the need for a capital increase,
Fiat and Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne told reporters: "No, we
don't need money. We have 10 billion (euros) of liquidity in
Fiat and 10 billion in Chrysler."
Asked whether the group had started negotiations on the
possible sale of component unit Magneti Marelli, Marchionne
said: "No, we haven't done anything because we don't need
money."
Marchionne had said on Dec. 14 Fiat could raise cash by
selling assets such as Magneti Marelli.
