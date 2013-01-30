GRUGLIASCO, Turin Jan 30 Italian carmaker Fiat
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday
that the Italian and European car markets have perhaps not yet
hit bottom and will slump for the sixth year in a row in 2013.
"The Italian and European car markets are in a free fall and
perhaps have not yet hit bottom," said Marchionne, who is also
the chief executive of Chrysler, at the opening of a new factory
outside Turin.
Italian car sales are seen falling about 25 percent in
January from the same month a year ago when figures are released
on Friday, continuing last year's slump to the lowest level in
over 30 years.