STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan March 14 Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) should see a better first
quarter than the automaker had last year, its chief executive
Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.
"Directionally, we should have a better quarter than last
year," he told reporters at a Chrysler plant in the Detroit
suburb of Sterling Heights, Michigan, a factory that had been
slated for closure when Chrysler filed for bankruptcy in 2009
but that Fiat has spent $1 billion renovating.
Marchionne said the company planned to list on the New York
Stock Exchange in early October but that the actual timing might
be delayed by as much as 90 days.
"We're running against the clock" Marchionne said
"It's a complicated process because of listing requirements and
so on."
His comments forecasting better first-quarter results echoed
comments he made on Thursday when Italian news agency Radiocor
reported that Marchionne said trading profit in the first
quarter should be higher, as the U.S. car market continued to
perform well.
FCA was set up after Italian carmaker Fiat took full control
of U.S. Chrysler in January in a $4.35 billion deal to create
the world's seventh-largest auto group.
The group recently cut its 2014 profit forecast after an
80-percent slump in Latin American core earnings in the final
quarter of 2013.