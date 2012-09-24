TURIN, Sept 24 Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said
on Monday he would welcome rival Volkswagen as a producer in
Italy but added it was silly to think that foreign car makers
could rescue Italy's troubled automotive industry.
"I welcome Volkswagen as a producer, and I'll do everything
possible to help them," Marchionne told an industry conference.
"The fact of looking to foreigners as if they were Italy's
saviours is the biggest pile of crap I have ever heard," he
added.
He was referring to recent calls from trade unions that the
Italian government should be more aggressive in courting foreign
investment in the country's auto sector. Europe's car market is
in its fifth year of shrinking sales.
He also reiterated that he had no intention of selling Alfa
Romeo to the German competitor.