(Adds detail)
MILAN Feb 10 Edinburgh-based asset manager
Baillie Gifford has increased its stake in carmaker Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles <FCAU.N to 7.29 percent, a
regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission
showed on Tuesday.
Baillie Gifford said in the SEC filing that it had acquired
the stake as part of its ordinary business and not in connection
with any operation aimed at influencing control at Fiat
Chrysler.
The asset manager had a 2.64 percent stake at the time of
Fiat's shareholder meeting on Aug. 1 last year, according to
shareholder data from the meeting.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Writing by Valentina Za; Editing
by David Goodman)