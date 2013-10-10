MILAN Oct 10 Italian carmaker Fiat
denied on Thursday a report by broker Sanford C. Bernstein that
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne had made comments discouraging
investors from taking part in a listing of its U.S. unit
Chrysler.
In a statement on Thursday Fiat said the Bernstein report
misrepresented the presentation CEO Sergio Marchionne gave at a
Fiat investor meeting.
"The report mischaracterizes Mr Marchionne's presentation,
which was made at a Fiat investor meeting and does not
accurately record his comments," Fiat said in a statement
without giving details of Marchionne's comments.
Fiat also said that neither Fiat nor Chrysler nor any of its
respective managers had authorised any articles or
recommendations with respect to any investment in Chrysler.
Fiat, with 58.5 percent of Chrysler, wants to own it all but
has not been able to agree a price with the United Auto Workers
union, which owns the rest via its retirees' healthcare trust
VEBA. In September Chrysler filed papers for a market listing.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Jucca)