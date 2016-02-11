TORONTO Feb 11 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
said on Thursday at a Toronto auto show that
it has invested C$3.7 billion since September 2014 and created
1,200 jobs in Canada to develop and produce its Pacifica
minivan.
The Pacifica, which is also being developed as Fiat
Chrysler's first hybrid minivan, is in the early production
stages at the company's plant in Windsor, Ontario, said Reid
Bigland, president and chief executive of FCA Canada.
FCA had not previously said how much it was spending to make
the new minivan, which goes on sale in May, at the plant in
Windsor.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Toronto; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)