April 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
is in late-stage talks with Alphabet Inc's
self-driving car division for a technology partnership, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the
discussions.
The talks have been ongoing for several months, the Journal
reported, as Alphabet seeks industry partnerships, offering a
deal to sell self-driving car technology. (on.wsj.com/1VWDxT5)
Alphabet declined to comment and Fiat Chrysler was
immediately not available for a comment.
Fiat Chrysler has been talking with many players outside the
car sector about possible collaborations, as car technology has
become a prime area of interest for Silicon Valley companies
including Alphabet's Google, which has built a prototype
self-driving car. (reut.rs/1VWDIgZ)
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)