Oct 21 A major consolidation in the global auto
industry could happen in the next 24 months, Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told
CNBC.
Marchionne has previously said consolidation would support
the heavy investments required to meet the demands for cleaner,
safer vehicles.
"I think there's a great chance that you see something in
those 24 months. And it's no use to me trying to hypothesis who
the marriage of partners are, but it will happen," he said on
Wednesday.
Marchionne said Fiat would try and play a role in the
consolidation, but "whether we are successful in getting it done
or not I can't tell."
Marchionne had earlier this year approached General Motors
Co CEO Mary Barra with an offer to merge, a proposal
Barra has consistently said she and GM's board are not
interested in.
