DETROIT Oct 28 The day after Chrysler Group
made a miserable showing in the annual Consumer Reports
reliability survey, the company said on Tuesday its head of
quality, Doug Betts, was leaving the company.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, parent of Chrysler
Group, said Mark Chernoby, 53, would take over immediately as
chief of quality for the No. 3 U.S. automaker. Chernoby will
continue in his current post as chief operating officer for
product development.
FCA said in a statement Betts, 51, "left the company to
pursue other interests." Betts had been with Chrysler since
November 2007.
On Monday, the magazine Consumer Reports issued its annual
survey of what its readers think of the cars and trucks they
drive. About 1.1 million readers responded.
The four lowest-scoring brands in the U.S. market were all
from Chrysler Group, as were five of the bottom seven. Fiat
scored the lowest of the 28 brands and Chrysler 22nd. Chrysler
Group's brands also include Jeep, Ram and Dodge.
Consumer Reports director of automotive testing, Jake
Fisher, said on Monday that of Chrysler Group models, his staff
could recommend only the Dodge Durango SUV and the Dodge
Challenger sports car.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)