GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slides, political worries weigh on sentiment
* Wall Street, European shares slip but still near record highs
MILAN Jan 13 Accusations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles violated emissions laws will not have any impact on the carmaker's business plan targets, CEO Sergio Marchionne told La Repubblica newspaper on Friday.
"I confirm the targets of the plan," Marchionne said when asked if EPA developments could stop the group achieving 2018 industrial and financial targets, the paper reported.
On Thursday EPA accused Fiat Chrysler of illegally using hidden software to allow excess diesel emissions to go undetected. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
May 30 Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island power plant will close in 2019, forty years after it was the site of the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history, as low natural gas prices make the costs of atomic energy uncompetitive, its owner said on Tuesday.