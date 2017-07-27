FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 hours
Fiat Chrysler expected to win U.S. approval to sell '17 diesels -sources
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 27, 2017 / 8:40 PM / in 20 hours

Fiat Chrysler expected to win U.S. approval to sell '17 diesels -sources

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. and California regulators are expected to approve Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ long-delayed request to sell 2017 diesel vehicles – a move that may help the Italian-American automaker win approval for a software fix on older diesel models.

The software upgrade does not impact performance or durability and is expected to be announced as early as Thursday. In May, the Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler, accusing it of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks sold since 2014. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.