By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 19 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
plans to update software that it expects will resolve
the concerns of U.S. regulators about excess emissions in
104,000 older diesels, the Italian-American automaker said on
Friday.
The company also said on Friday that it had formally sought
approval to sell two 2017 diesel models after months of talks
and testing.
The software update would begin rolling out once the
Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources
Board approved, Fiat Chrysler said. The company said it does not
anticipate any impact on performance or fuel efficiency.
The EPA declined to comment. California said in a statement
it "is continuing its discussions with FCA to fully address and
resolve the issues" it raised.
In January, the EPA and California accused Fiat Chrysler of
illegally using undisclosed software to allow excess diesel
emissions in 104,000 U.S. 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and
Dodge Ram 1500 trucks in a notice of violation.
The notice was the result of a probe that arose out of
regulators' investigation of rival Volkswagen AG's (VOWG_p.DE)
excess emissions.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Justice Department is
preparing to file a civil lawsuit against the automaker for
selling 104,000 vehicles that emit excess diesel emissions if it
does not reach an agreement with the company.
Fiat Chrysler said Friday it believes "these actions should
help facilitate a prompt resolution to ongoing discussions with
the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the U.S.
Department of Justice and other governmental agencies."
Fiat Chrysler shares rose as much as 4.3 percent in Friday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange, but ended virtually
unchanged from Thursday's close.
The vehicles' engines were manufactured by VM Motori SpA, a
subsidiary of FCA, and some component parts for the engines were
supplied by Robert Bosch GmbH.
Bosch faces about two dozen lawsuits from owners over the
FCA diesel vehicles.
The Justice Department and the EPA have obtained internal
emails and other documents written in Italian that look at
engine development and emissions issues that raise significant
questions, Reuters reported Thursday.
A federal judge in California set a May 24 hearing on a
series of lawsuits filed by owners of vehicles and some dealers
against Fiat Chrysler and the Justice Department is expected to
file its action by then if no agreement is reached.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool)