BRUSSELS May 16 The European Union will launch
legal action against Italy on Wednesday for failing to police
allegations of emissions-test cheating by Fiat Chrysler
properly following the Volkswagen dieselgate scandal,
EU sources said.
EU officials have become increasingly frustrated with what
they see as governments colluding with the powerful car industry
and the legal move is the biggest stick the European Commission
has available to force nations to clamp down on diesel cars that
spew out polluting nitrogen oxide (NOx).
EU regulators say Italy has failed to convince them that the
so-called defeat devices used to modulate emissions on its
vehicles outside of narrow testing conditions are justified.
"They (Italian authorities) still need to provide additional
information that would convince us that the devices used in Fiat
models are justified and can therefore be considered legal," one
EU source said.
Italy's transport ministry was not immediately available for
comment. In February, it said new tests carried out on Fiat
Chrysler vehicles found no illegal engine software.
Defeat devices have been illegal under EU law since 2007.
Their use has come under renewed scrutiny following Volkswagen's
admission that it used software in the United States
to mask real-world NOx emissions, which are blamed for
respiratory illnesses and early deaths.
European carmakers have argued they are not doing anything
wrong, citing an exemption that allows them to turn off emission
control systems when necessary for safety or to protect engines.
Last December, the Commission launched cases against five
nations, including Germany, Britain and Spain, for failing to
police the car industry adequately.
Despite the accusations levelled against its own carmakers,
Germany has accused Italy's Fiat Chrysler of using an illegal
device to scale back emission controls after 22 minutes - just
longer than official tests.
After Italy rejected Germany's allegations of hidden
software on the Fiat 500X, Fiat Doblo and Jeep Renegade models,
Berlin asked Brussels to mediate in the dispute. That mediation
ended without fanfare in March.
Under the current system, which the Commission is trying to
overhaul, national regulators approve new cars and alone have
the power to police manufacturers. But once a vehicle is
approved in one country, it can be sold throughout the bloc.
Wednesday's notice will be the first step in EU infringement
procedures, designed to ensure the bloc's 28 member states abide
by EU-wide regulations.
If member states fail to respond convincingly, Brussels can
take them to the EU court in Luxembourg.
