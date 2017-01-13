WASHINGTON Jan 13 A top U.S. senator asked the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday to investigate whether
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV deceptively marketed its
diesel-powered SUVs and trucks.
Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, asked for the probe
after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday
accused Fiat Chrysler of illegally using hidden
software to allow excess diesel emissions to go undetected in
about 104,000 vehicles, the result of a probe that stemmed from
regulators' investigation of rival Volkswagen AG.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)