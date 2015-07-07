July 7 Ferrari SpA, the luxury car unit being
spun off by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , has
picked UBS Group AG to help manage its initial
public offering in New York this year, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Ferrari's listing may value the sports car unit at at least
10 billion euros ($10.97 billion), Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive
Officer Sergio Marchionne said last week.
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are also due
to help in selling 10 percent of Ferrari's shares to investors,
Bloomberg said, citing the sources. (bloom.bg/1LUSVKA)
UBS and Fiat Chrysler declined to comment. Ferrari could not
be reached immediately.
Fiat Chrysler said in November it expects net industrial
debt to drop by about 715 million euros with the help of the
planned Ferrari spinoff.
FCA said last year it wants to invest 48 billion euros
($52.63 billion) over the next five years to turn Jeep, Maserati
and Alfa Romeo into global brands to compete against Volkswagen
and BMW by strengthening its position in
the fast-growing and high-margin market for premium cars.
FCA shares were flat in Tuesday's trading in New York and
are down 14 percent since June 3.
($1 = 0.9120 euro)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)