By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON Dec 9 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has agreed to pay $70 million in fines to resolve a U.S. investigation that it failed to disclose vehicle crash death and injury reports, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The settlement is expected to be announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as early as Thursday. Fiat Chrysler in September acknowledged it had failed to disclose an undisclosed number of reports that are required to be submitted under a 2000 law, which NHTSA called at the time a "significant failure."

In July, the automaker reached a separate $105 million settlement with NHTSA over its handling of nearly two dozen recalls covering 11 million vehicles.

Major auto companies are required to electronically submit massive amounts of data involving vehicle crashes, deaths, lawsuits, warranty claims and other information.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Eric Beech)