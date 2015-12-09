(Repeats to widen distribution)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Dec 9 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
has agreed to pay $70 million in fines to resolve a
U.S. investigation that it failed to disclose vehicle crash
death and injury reports, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The settlement is expected to be announced by the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration as early as Thursday. Fiat
Chrysler in September acknowledged it had failed to disclose an
undisclosed number of reports that are required to be submitted
under a 2000 law, which NHTSA called at the time a "significant
failure."
In July, the automaker reached a separate $105 million
settlement with NHTSA over its handling of nearly two dozen
recalls covering 11 million vehicles.
Major auto companies are required to electronically submit
massive amounts of data involving vehicle crashes, deaths,
lawsuits, warranty claims and other information.
