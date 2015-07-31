(Corrects agency name in paragraph 2 to National Highway
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, July 31 The cybersecurity issues
that led Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to recall 1.4 million
vehicles this month could pose a problem for cars and trucks
from other automakers, the top U.S. auto safety regulator said
on Friday.
Mark Rosekind, who heads the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, said his watchdog agency is trying to determine
how many car makers received wireless components from the same
company that supplied Fiat Chrysler.
"The supplier didn't just supply radios to Chrysler but to a
lot of other manufacturers," Rosekind told reporters. "A lot of
our work now is trying to find out how broad the vulnerability
could be."
In the first action of its kind for the auto industry, Fiat
Chrysler last week announced the recall 1.4 million U.S.
vehicles to install software to prevent hackers from gaining
remote control of the engine, steering and other systems.
The announcement by FCA US LLC, formerly Chrysler Group LLC,
followed reports that cybersecurity researchers had used a
wireless connection to turn off a Jeep Cherokee's engine as it
drove, increasing concerns about the safety of Internet-enabled
vehicles.
The researchers used Fiat Chrysler's
telematics system to break into a volunteer's Cherokee being
driven on the highway and issue commands to the engine, steering
and brakes.
"This is the shot across the bow. Everybody's been saying
'cybersecurity'. Now you've got to step up," Rosekind said.
"You've got to see the entire industry proactively dealing with
these things."
NHTSA has already been in contact with the Jeep Cherokee
researchers and hopes to learn more not only about their work
but how serious a reaction they have seen from the auto
industry.
"It's not just about the hack. It's what the response from
the industry has been to see whether or not their issues have
been acknowledged and what they're planning. And that's the part
we have to see going forward," Rosekind said.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Andrew Hay)