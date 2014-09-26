(Adds comments from CEO, Italy's prime minister)
By Bernie Woodall
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept 26 Chrysler Group LLC
Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said on Friday that
the automaker's Windsor, Ontario minivan plant will be shut for
12 weeks of upgrades in the first and second quarters of 2015
ahead of its production of the company's next-generation
minivan.
The work would "bridge between the first and second quarter"
of 2015, Marchionne said. He added that the company must make
detailed plans to ensure that it can continue to build the
current minivan until the shutdown.
Chrysler now offers two minivans in North America, the
Chrysler Town & Country and the Dodge Grand Caravan. The Dodge
minivan will be phased out and Marchionne has said the
next-generation van will be a Chrysler, but he has not said it
will still be called the Town & Country.
Marchionne made his comments to reporters at a press
conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at Chrysler
headquarters near Detroit.
The Chrysler chief, who is also CEO of Chrysler parent Fiat
SpA, again said that the merged Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock
Exchange on Oct. 13, which is the day after the celebration of
Columbus Day, which commemorates the Italian explorer's landing
in America.
The new company will be registered in the Netherlands, have
a tax domicile in Britain and have operational headquarters in
both Auburn Hills and Turin, Italy.
Renzi said that he is not concerned where Fiat is based and
what is more important is that Fiat continue to offer jobs to
Italians.
Marchionne said Chrysler's alliance with Fiat will in the
end "breathe life" into Italy's industry. He also said the time
has passed for any negotiations with provincial or Canadian
officials regarding government incentives to upgrade the Ontario
plant.
Chrysler had reportedly sought $700 million in government
support toward a $3.6 billion investment for the plant, but the
deal was scuttled when government officials pressed Chrysler on
how much of its investment would be spent in Ontario, it was
reported in March.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
G Crosse)