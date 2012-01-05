* Fiat raises Chrysler stake by 5 pct to 58.5 pct as planned
* Buying VEBA 41.5 pct stake could be costly-analyst
* Fiat shares up 3.6 percent, outperforming index
By Stephen Jewkes and Bernie Woodall
MILAN/DETROIT, Jan 5 Italy's Fiat SpA
has raised its stake in Chrysler Group LLC by 5 percent
to 58.5 percent, meeting a final target set by the U.S.
government as the two groups move closer to creating one of the
world's leading auto makers.
Fiat has managed Chrysler since a 2009 bailout deal with the
U.S. government. It has paid a total of around $2 billion for
its majority stake and agreed a number of conditions to be met
before a full merger could take place.
Sergio Marchionne, CEO of both groups, has made Fiat one of
Europe's top turnaround stories and wants to elevate the company
to a global player through Chrysler.
"The acquisition of a further 5 percent of Chrysler is a
fundamental step in completion of the integration between our
two groups," Marchionne said in a statement on Thursday.
Chrysler and Fiat said they had formally committed to the
U.S. Treasury Department to produce the 2013 Dodge Dart sedan at
a Chrysler plant in Illinois, the last performance event of
three agreed with Washington in 2009.
That commitment, along with proving late last month to the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that the new Dart can
achieve an unadjusted combined fuel economy of 40 miles per
gallon, triggered the 5 percent ownership increase. The group
had said it would reach the target by the end of 2011.
"There was no real new element today, they have jumped the
first, the second and now the third fence," a Paris-based
analyst said.
The remaining 41.5 percent ownership of Chrysler remains
with a healthcare trust, called VEBA, affiliated to the United
Auto Workers union.
Marchionne told Reuters in December it was possible Chrysler
would have an initial public stock offering in 2013 as the UAW
seeks to cash out or reduce its shareholdings.
"Fiat already has control of Chrysler so doesn't need to
rush, but it's clear integration is inevitable to be able to
compete better," a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
Fiat, burdened by 5.8 billion euros of net industrial debt
at end-September, might find it costly to buy the VEBA stake
should the trust decide to sell.
Chrysler has become Fiat's chief source of strength this
year, comprising two-thirds of Fiat's third-quarter profit. In
December Chrysler's U.S. sales increased by 37 percent on the
month and by 26 percent year-on-year.
Marchionne has said his aim is to make the group one of the
top 5-6 auto makers in the world. The group is targeting global
sales of 6 million units by 2014, a target that many analysts
see as overly ambitious.
"Fiat does not have the billions of dollars needed to buy
the remaining stake in Chrysler," a Milan-based car analyst
said. "And I don't think this is a priority for Fiat now, given
it controls two-thirds of the company."
But the analyst added VEBA might be forced to sell its stake
sooner or later, putting Fiat in a position to seek a deal.
"VEBA needs to sustain cash costs for its pensioners. It
cannot keep its capital immobilised for that long," he said.
In the last year, Fiat increased its share in Chrysler five
times. It has achieved all three performance events agreed with
the U.S. Treasury.
Chrysler also paid back loans from the U.S. and Canadian
governments six years early and exercised options to increase
ownership.
At 1450 GMT Fiat shares were up 3.6 percent while the
Italian blue-chip index was down 3.8 percent. The
European auto sector was up 0.9 percent.