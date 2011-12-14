Time Inc to cut 300 positions, or 4 percent of workforce-memo
NEW YORK, June 13 Time Inc said on Tuesday it is eliminating 300 positions, or 4 percent of its workforce, through layoffs and buyouts, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
NAPLES, Italy Dec 14 Fiat expects operating profit at its U.S. unit Chrysler to be at $3 billion in 2012, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday.
Marchionne, speaking on the sidelines of a presentation, confirmed a forecast which he gave in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
Fiat's business plan sees a trading profit for the Fiat group in 2012 at 1.6-2.0 billion euros.
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto)
TORONTO, June 13 The departing head of Canada's telecom and broadcast regulator said his as-yet unnamed replacement may have to intervene in wireless markets to stoke competition and criticized the federal government for poor governance of the arms-length watchdog.