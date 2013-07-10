GENEVA, July 10 Fiat's chief executive
said on Wednesday he was pursuing talks to reach an out-of-court
settlement with Chrysler minority owner VEBA and that he was
unaware that a court ruling would take place before the end of
July.
"There is always a chance for an out-of-court settlement,"
Sergio Marchionne said on the sidelines of an SGS shareholders'
meeting.
"I spoke to counsel last night and they are not aware of a
July 30 deadline," he added, referring to a Delaware court
ruling on the valuation of a Chrysler stake.