MILAN/DETROIT Dec 20 Italian carmaker Fiat
resumed talks with union-affiliated healthcare trust
VEBA this week to buy up the 41.5 percent stake in its U.S. unit
Chrysler it does not yet own, a source close to the matter said
on Friday.
Sergio Marchionne, head of both Fiat and Chrysler, is keen
for a deal that would create the world's seventh-largest
carmaker, but has not managed to agree a price with VEBA, which
is affiliated to the United Autoworkers' Union (UAW) and owns
41.5 percent of Chrysler.
The source said Fiat executives had met VEBA officials, but
did not know any further details.
Bloomberg reported earlier on Friday that the meeting
followed VEBA's rejection of a higher offer for its stake in
Chrysler earlier this month, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Fiat and Chrysler declined to comment.
Last month Fiat said a planned stock market listing of
Chrysler, which was expected to help settle the long-running
spat between the two companies over the U.S. automaker's value,
would not take place this year, prolonging uncertainty over
Marchionne's chances of buying out the rest of the company.